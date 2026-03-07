IRS Adds Weekend, Late Hours Before April Tax Due

The Internal Revenue Service said it is extending weekday hours at more than 200 Taxpayer Assistance Centers and opening many of them on select Saturdays as the April 15 tax deadline nears, widening access to in-person help for taxpayers who need face-to-face assistance with account issues, identity verification, and other filing-season problems.

Under the change announced Friday, extended weekday hours will run through April 30 at participating centers nationwide. Many offices will also open on select Saturdays through June 2026, the IRS said, though services and availability may differ by location.

The agency said taxpayers visiting those centers during Saturday hours will be able to receive the same routine services generally available at Taxpayer Assistance Centers, except for cash payments. It urged taxpayers to use its online Taxpayer Assistance Center locator to confirm whether a nearby office is participating and to check for updated hours before going.

The move comes as the filing deadline approaches for most taxpayers. The IRS has said it expects about 164 million individual returns for tax year 2025 to be filed ahead of the Wednesday, April 15, federal deadline.

The expanded schedule is aimed at taxpayers who still need in-person help during filing season, including those trying to resolve account questions or complete identity-related steps that cannot be easily handled online or by phone.

At the same time, the IRS said hours and participating locations may change without notice.

Taxpayers who need more time to file can still request an extension, but any taxes owed are generally due by April 15.