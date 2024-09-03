Harris Gives $25 Million in Campaign Funds to Downballot Dems

Vice President Kamala Harris will donate some of her vast campaign resources to assist fellow Democrats in House and Senate races, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Last week, the Harris campaign reported it had raised an eye-popping $540 million since she took over from President Joe Biden to become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in July.

With the vast financial lead Harris currently holds over former President Trump, the Democrats are looking to aid other races to shore up political power. Even if Harris manages to take the White House in November, should Republicans keep the House and flip the Senate, the Democrats will have a challenging time getting their agenda passed.

A source familiar with the campaign told the outlet that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will each receive $10 million to aid down-ballot races.

The campaign will also distribute an additional $2.5 million to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee to help elect Democrats to state legislatures.

"If we want a future where every American's rights are protected, not taken away; where the middle class is strengthened, not hollowed out; and a country where our democracy is preserved, not ripped apart, every race this November matters," Jen O'Malley Dillon, chairwoman of Harris' campaign said.

"The vice president believes that this race is about mobilizing the entire country, in races at every level."

The Harris campaign is also sending $1 million each to the Democratic Governors Association and the Democratic Attorneys General Association.

The Republicans hold a razor thin majority in the House and the Democrats hold an equally slim majority the Senate. The Democrats might have a harder time holding on to the Senate as they need to defend 22 seats, while the Republicans only need to defend 11.

Of those contested seats, the Cook Political Report classifies three currently held Democrat seats in the Senate as "toss-ups," compared to none for Republicans.

Head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., praised the move by the Harris campaign, saying it will allow Democrats to "reach more voters, increase the strength of our campaigns and ensure Democrats protect our Senate majority."