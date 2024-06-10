House Republicans Push Investigations After Trump Conviction

House Republicans are moving forward with their investigations into the Justice Department and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg following the conviction of former President Donald Trump on felony charges.

The House Rules Committee is prepared to vote this Tuesday on a resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress over his refusal to release the full transcript of President Joe Biden's interviews with special counsel Robert Hur. The vote is expected to lead to a full vote on the resolution by the entire lower chamber.

"If Merrick Garland continues to refuse to comply with congressional subpoenas and deny American citizens the transparency and information they deserve to determine the truth, he will face the consequences," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., wrote in a press release.

The House Judiciary Committee is also set to hold a hearing this week on Bragg's office and the prosecution for Trump on charges of falsifying business records related to payments made to lawyer Michael Cohen. However, Bragg himself will not attend this hearing, having requested the panel set a new date after July 11, the day of Trump's sentencing.

"This office is committed to voluntary cooperation," wrote Leslie B. Dubeck, the general counsel for Bragg's office. "That cooperation includes making the District Attorney available to provide testimony on behalf of the Office at an agreed-upon date, and evaluating the propriety of allowing an assistant district attorney to testify publicly about an active prosecution to which he is assigned."

She added, "The District Attorney's Office therefore requests an opportunity to engage with Committee staff to identify a new hearing date, and to better understand the scope and purpose of the proposed hearing."

A spokesperson for the committee told The Hill that despite Bragg's absence, "Everything is on the table" during the hearing.