Hillary Clinton to Be Columbia University Professor

Columbia University will soon have a politically divisive new professor — former U.S. secretary of state and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will be joining the faculty, according to a press release announced on Thursday.

The long-anticipated announcement (she was in discussions for a position in 2017, according to the Daily News) says she will teach at the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA). She will also be a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects.

"Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University's missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good," University President Lee Bollinger wrote to students and faculty.

Working through SIPA, Clinton will focus on global politics and policy, as well as female leaders in those professions, according to the statement. As a fellow, she is expected to support projects relating to protecting democracy and engaging women and young people.

"I am honored to join Columbia University, and the School of International and Public Affairs and Columbia World Projects," Clinton said in the announcement. "Columbia's commitment to educating the next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world's most pressing challenges resonates personally with me. I look forward to contributing to these efforts."

Previously a law professor, she will take to the classroom starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

She earned an honorary degree from Columbia this past spring, delivering remarks at the graduation ceremony.

Clinton led a failed presidential bid in 2016, losing to former President Donald Trump.