Over Half of Top Medical Schools Teach Critical Race Theory

Many of the country's most prestigious medical programs have implemented critical race theory as part of the core curriculum, according to the Critical Race Training in Education database.

Fifty-eight of the top 100 medical schools ranked by the U.S. News & World Report include the teachings in coursework and student training. Of the top schools, 46 provide students and staff with work by Robin DiAngelo, author of "Nice Racism" and "White Fragility," two books that harbor anti-white racism and "woke" ideologies.

Other authors include Ibram X. Kendi, director of the Center of Antiracist Research and author of several antiracist books, including "Stamped."

Critical race theory portrays America to be fundamentally racist, teaching every social interaction and individual in terms of race. Adherents use words such as "antiracism" to reach their race-based means to an end.

"As with our higher education database, some have embraced CRT explicitly, while others have a continuum of programming, such as 'antiracism,' 'equity,' and 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion' that does not easily fit into a Yes/No construct," the Critical Race Training in Education database stated. "We provide information from which you can make the most informed decision possible."

Harvard Medical School, ranked No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report, is developing a more nuanced way of teaching its masters and Ph.D. programs that will guide students to "acknowledge the ways in which racism is embedded in science and scientific culture and work to redress these longstanding issues," according to the Harvard Medical School's website.

Harvard's Global Surgery and Social Change program requires students to "participate in and lead informed discussions about antiracism through a dedicated antiracism curriculum" to educate students on the "history of racism and colonialism in health."

Ranked third on the report, the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, has racial affinity caucusing groups for students to undergo "antiracist work and process the impact of racism on ourselves and our community," the school's webpage reads.

In September, the University of California announced its "Differences Matter Initiative" to "accelerate the achievement of equity and inclusion across the medical profession."

Ranked sixth, Duke University School of Medicine implemented an antiracism committee to "incorporate teaching racism and racial inequities" through "teaching, research and clinical missions," according to the school's webpage. Resources offered include Kendi's "antiracist reading list" to help further the school's goal as "an educational and research leader and agent of change towards an antiracist culture."

Academia has always been known to push the boundaries, but the antiracism push in the medical education field grows steadily; 35.6% of medical schools already offer incentives to departments that reach diversity goals set by the university or college.

In July, the Association of American Medical Colleges released new guidelines on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for medical schools considering "privilege" and patients' "intersectionality" when providing treatment.