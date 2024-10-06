'Road Closed': FEMA Abandons Citizens of N.C. Town After Helene

Residents of the tiny North Carolina town of Bat Cave had to fend for themselves, despite the town being almost totally destroyed by Hurricane Helene, because FEMA told them a "road closed" sign was "an insurmountable obstacle for the agency to navigate," according to the New York Post.

"FEMA called me and told me they wanted to inspect my house then called me back to say they couldn't drive around the 'road closed' sign," local resident Chelsea Atkins told the Post. "They weren't allowed.

"You can drive it by car for sure, it's not that bad, you just have to drive around the 'road closed sign.' I explained that to them. They said they couldn't."

Bat Cave residents came together by opening the roads and beginning the process of cleanup and recovery. Residents had told the Post they do not need or want FEMA involved now.

Anyone left in the town after the sick and elderly residents were airlifted to safety have not seen much of government agencies, other than Louisiana State Police Troopers, who, according to locals, have not done much.

Apple orchard workers with chainsaws worked with a local grading contractor to clear the roadways well before the Department of Transportation came to help.

The few remaining locals scavenged building supplies to shore up homes on the edge of the Broad River, now 10 times wider than before the hurricane.

FEMA had called Atkins to arrange an inspection of her house on the Broad River, which was rendered uninhabitable by the storm, but they did not show up because the road was closed.

"FEMA hasn't been here," Atkins said. "The DOT's been here, and random fire departments, like Kannapolis. They were great. But nobody's been bringing in supplies except civilians."

According to Atkins, FEMA showing up now could do more harm than good.

"It's been a civilian-run operation since day one," Atkins said. "You can't ask the authorities for help, they'll say you need to leave.

"We're handling it. Leave it to us, and we'll get it covered."

Atkins' neighbor, Curtis McCart, a retired Los Angeles fire department captain and paramedic, has not seen anyone with a FEMA uniform in the town, worrying about what will happen if they show up.

"At this point I don't care if FEMA comes by. I don't want somebody to pull me out of here, saying I'm working in an unsafe spot.

"I'm wondering if Big Brother is going to allow us to rebuild."