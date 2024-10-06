DHS Secretary Spent Saturday Shopping Amid Helene Devastation

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spent his Saturday shopping for high-end menswear as locals in the southeastern United States continue to navigate the tragedy left by Hurricane Helene.

An associate from the Washington Free Beacon, Joe Gabriel Simonson, who snapped the pic of Mayorkas walking out of the high-end men's store on Saturday, confirmed to Newsmax that the Homeland Security secretary had been seen walking out of the Sid Mashburn Georgetown location.

Meanwhile, eastern Tennessee and, most prominently, areas surrounding Asheville, North Carolina, remain devastated. An estimated 170,000 residents in western North Carolina are without power, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. CNN reported Saturday that at least 227 people have died as a result of the hurricane. Other reports say the damage is estimated to be around $30 billion.

On Oct. 2, Mayorkas said, with regards to FEMA, which is in charge of managing crises under the DHS, "We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds. FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season and what — what is imminent."

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 27. By Sept. 29., severe flooding had already begun tearing through the infrastructure of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee.

In response to Mayorkas, on Oct. 4, House Committee on Homeland Security Chair Mark E. Green, R-Tenn., issued a statement that since the Biden-Harris administration's inception, they have been putting the interests of illegal migrants over that of Americans.

"The real story here," Green said, "is that the Biden-Harris administration has spurned the interests of the American people since day one, pushing for hundreds of millions of FEMA dollars every year, specifically for illegal immigrants."

On Friday, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., suggested that Mayorkas was already impeached once, and it may be time to do it again.

"Already voted to impeach [Mayorkas] once," the congresswoman wrote on X. "Who thinks we need to do it again?"