LSU QB Jayden Daniels Wins Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy as the nation's most outstanding college football player on Saturday night in New York.

Daniels beat out three other finalists, including Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

It was the latest in a growing list of honors for Daniels. He was selected as the Walter Camp national player of the year and he won the Davey O'Brien Award, which is given annually to the nation's top quarterback.

In 12 games this season, Daniels completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

Daniels became the third player in LSU history to win the Heisman Trophy. He joined halfback Billy Cannon, who won the award in 1959, and quarterback Joe Burrow, who won in 2019.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly was in attendance to see his quarterback win the trophy. Daniels is in his second season with the Tigers after transferring from Arizona State, where he played his first three years.

Several former Heisman Trophy winners including Robert Griffin Jr., Tim Tebow and Desmond Howard also participated in the ceremony. Twenty-two previous winners took the stage before Daniels was announced as the latest honoree.

Including Daniels, seven of the past eight Heisman Trophy winners have played quarterback. The lone exception during that span is DeVonta Smith, who won the trophy as an Alabama wideout in 2020.

--Field Level Media