×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: heisman trophy

LSU QB Jayden Daniels Wins Heisman Trophy

LSU QB Jayden Daniels Wins Heisman Trophy

From left, 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and LSU quarterback, Jayden Daniels, Ohio State University wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., University of Oregon quarterback, Bo Nix and University of Washington quarterback, Michael Penix, Jr. pose with the trophy during the Heisman Finalist Press Conference at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Saturday, 09 December 2023 09:14 PM EST

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy as the nation's most outstanding college football player on Saturday night in New York.

Daniels beat out three other finalists, including Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

It was the latest in a growing list of honors for Daniels. He was selected as the Walter Camp national player of the year and he won the Davey O'Brien Award, which is given annually to the nation's top quarterback.

In 12 games this season, Daniels completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

Daniels became the third player in LSU history to win the Heisman Trophy. He joined halfback Billy Cannon, who won the award in 1959, and quarterback Joe Burrow, who won in 2019.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly was in attendance to see his quarterback win the trophy. Daniels is in his second season with the Tigers after transferring from Arizona State, where he played his first three years.

Several former Heisman Trophy winners including Robert Griffin Jr., Tim Tebow and Desmond Howard also participated in the ceremony. Twenty-two previous winners took the stage before Daniels was announced as the latest honoree.

Including Daniels, seven of the past eight Heisman Trophy winners have played quarterback. The lone exception during that span is DeVonta Smith, who won the trophy as an Alabama wideout in 2020.

--Field Level Media

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy as the nation's most outstanding college football player on Saturday night in New York.
heisman trophy
257
2023-14-09
Saturday, 09 December 2023 09:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved