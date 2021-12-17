Pro-life Advocate: FDA Restriction Rollback on Abortion Pills Is 'Insane'

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, is calling the Food and Drug Administration’s rollback of restrictions on abortion pills being prescribed by a telehealth provider "reckless" and "insane."

The pro-life advocate made her comments during an interview with Fox News on Thursday. Hawkins spoke after the FDA removed the requirement that mifepristone, the abortion-inducing drug, could only be prescribed in clinics, medical offices, and hospitals.

The easing of restrictions now permits women to receive prescriptions for abortions pills through a telehealth provider and have the drug mailed to them, Fox News said.

Hawkins accused the Biden administration of not caring about "pre-born lives."

"I would say that this is a reckless decision that the FDA has said that came down today," she said. "It's a very sad day for women across America, not only for pre-born children, but also for women. This is not a decision that was made for women or a woman's best interests at all.

"It is an insane decision that even a pro-abortion administration such as the Biden administration, we understand fully that they don't care about the value of pre-born lives. We understand their position. The U.S. solicitor general argued that in front of the Supreme Court just two weeks ago, but to put women's lives at risk just to further their cause and to think that they're doing some sort of end run around Roe v. Wade, it's a completely reckless and insane decision.

"This is a painful, dangerous type of abortion, which has a higher risk of complication than surgical abortion, which can lead to incomplete abortion, meaning you're going to have to go back at the risk of getting infected and possibly life-threatening infection."

The Associated Press reported that the FDA first approved mifepristone in 2000 to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks. The outlet noted that nearly 40% of all abortions in the U.S. are now done through medication — rather than surgery.

The effect of the FDA rollback will vary depending on the state, the AP noted. More than a dozen states led by Republicans have passed measures limiting access to the pills and have outlawed delivery of them my mail.