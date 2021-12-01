Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Abortion Case a 'Turning Point' in US History

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Mississippi abortion case currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court is a "turning point" in U.S. history.

"I think this is an incredible moment in American history that is truly a turning point when it comes to who we are as a people," Cammack said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

"You know, with the decision of Roe v. Wade that was based on the science that they had then, we know now that life begins at conception."

Arguments made public earlier in the day showed a willingness among conservative justices on the court to overrule the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade precedent, according to The New York Times.

The Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, will decide the constitutionality of a 2018 state law that banned abortion operations after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for medical emergencies or severe fetal abnormality.

The matter is personal for Cammack. The Republican congresswoman told Newsmax that family and doctors pressured her single mother to abort Cammack.

"I was supposed to be a high-risk pregnancy, and my mom being a single mom with no support, was told that it just wasn't a good idea. There were a lot of things going against me, but my story is not unique. There are millions in our country who share this similar story," she explained.

Cammack, when asked if she supports a total abortion ban, did not provide a direct answer. She said that there are "very different circumstances" for every woman and incorrectly asserted that the Mississippi law has exceptions for rape and incest, per The Associated Press.

"There's very different circumstances that people are faced with," Cammack said. "But again, that's why we have the 10th Amendment. The 10th Amendment allowing for states like Mississippi and for Texas and others to really stand up and say, no, we're going to take a stand. We're drawing a line in the sand on this issue."

"Keep in mind that the Mississippi law also has exceptions for incest, and rape, and mothers health, and other issues like that," she added.

