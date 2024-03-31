×
havana syndrome | russia | attacks | americans | investigation | cia | fbi

Report: Russia Behind Mysterious 'Havana Syndrome'

Sunday, 31 March 2024 10:42 PM EDT

A chilling narrative has emerged surrounding what has become known as Havana Syndrome, with Russia being blamed as being behind the plot, according to a "60 Minutes" report on Sunday.

It was part of a joint investigation that included The Insider and Der Spiegel.

Greg Edgreen, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who led the Pentagon's investigation into the unusual health incidents, believes Russia is behind the attacks, despite a previous government report deeming it "very unlikely."

"Unfortunately, I can't get into specifics, based on the classification," Edgreen said. "But I can tell you at a very early stage, I started to focus on Moscow."

The investigation unearthed disturbing evidence pointing toward Russian involvement. Victims, including White House staff, CIA officers, and FBI agents, recount harrowing experiences of sudden attacks and debilitating symptoms.

"Carrie," an FBI agent working in counterintelligence, described the moment she was struck by an intense force, likening it to a "dentist drilling on steroids." Evidence links her case to a Russian spy, Vitalii Kovalev, suggesting a potential espionage connection.

Further investigation by journalist Christo Grozev revealed the possible involvement of Russian intelligence unit 29155, with indications of directed energy weapon usage. Suspicious incidents in Tbilisi, Georgia, implicate Albert Averyanov, son of the unit's commander, raising questions about a coordinated effort against American officials.

Despite mounting evidence, the official U.S. stance remains skeptical, citing gaps in intelligence and medical analysis. Mark Zaid, representing numerous victims, alleges a cover-up, suggesting reluctance to explore uncomfortable truths.

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell, a Newsmax general assignment writer and editor, covering news, politics, media, and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in journalism.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Sunday, 31 March 2024 10:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

