×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: havana syndrome | intelligence | foreign adversary

US Intel: 'Havana Syndrome' Not Caused by Foreign Adversary

US Intel: 'Havana Syndrome' Not Caused by Foreign Adversary

Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 3, 2017. (AP/Desmond Boylan, File)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 March 2023 12:02 PM EST

A U.S. intelligence review has concluded the so-called "Havana syndrome" — an ailment that has afflicted U.S. diplomats, military personnel, and intelligence officers worldwide for years — did not result from the actions of a foreign adversary or energy weapon, according to The Washington Post.

The Post report, citing two intelligence officials familiar with the review, also "shatters a long-disputed theory" that hundreds of American personnel were "targeted and sickened by a clandestine enemy wielding energy waves as a weapon."

The symptoms were first reported at the U.S. Embassy in Havana in 2016, the Post reports.

According to a 2022 report from NBC News, a panel of scientific experts working for U.S. intelligence agencies determined that pulsed electromagnetic energy, or microwave energy, stood out as the most plausible explanation for the symptoms.

These findings expanded on a 2020 report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Some victims, according to NBC News, reported hearing a sound from a particular direction or feeling pressure in one ear; and others eventually suffered from vertigo.

During the study, NBC News said the panel quickly "ruled out" high-powered ultrasound beams as a potential cause. At that point, microwave energy had become the most likely source of discomfort among U.S. personnel, since it's low-powered and can penetrate walls.

That conclusion also had merit, according to NBC News, since a number of Havana syndrome victims "reported feeling the sensation of being hit by an invisible blast or pressure wave while inside their apartments or homes."

The new intelligence assessment, according to the Post, "caps a years-long effort by the CIA" and other federal agencies to explain why intelligence officers, career diplomats, and other serving U.S. missions around the globe kept experiencing "strange and painful acoustic sensations."

In some cases, the trauma was so intense, it forced government workers to willingly step away from their work after incurring physical and emotional suffering.

The Post reports that seven intelligence agencies participated in the review of 1,000 cases of "anomalous health incidents," a government term used to describe a "constellation of physical symptoms" including ringing in the ears followed by pressure in the head, along with nausea, headaches, and acute discomfort.

"There was nothing," one official told the Post of the panel's findings. Additionally, the same source said there was no intelligence of any foreign leader — including China or Russia — having knowledge, or even authorizing an atmospheric attack on U.S. personnel.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A U.S. intelligence review has found that the "Havana syndrome," an ailment that has afflicted U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers worldwide for years, did not result from the actions of a foreign adversary, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
havana syndrome, intelligence, foreign adversary
404
2023-02-01
Wednesday, 01 March 2023 12:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved