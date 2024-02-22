Oct. 7 Victims Sue AP for Hiring 'Known Hamas Associates'

Several American survivors of the Hamas terrorist attack are suing The Associated Press, alleging the major news organization hired "known Hamas associates who were gleefully embedded with the Hamas terrorists during the October 7th attacks" and, in doing so, "materially supported terrorism," reported the New York Post.

"There is no doubt that AP's photographers participated in the October 7th massacre, and that AP knew, or at the very least should have known, through simple due diligence, that the people they were paying were longstanding Hamas affiliates and full participants in the terrorist attack that they were also documenting," alleges the complaint, filed in the Southern District of Florida Wednesday.

The plaintiffs, represented by the nonprofit National Jewish Advocacy Center, are Israeli Americans and Americans who attended the Nova music festival raided by Hamas as well as loved ones of victims.

They are suing for damages under the Antiterrorism Act, claiming that four freelance photographers on site during the Oct. 7 attack supported and assisted Hamas.

"The AP paid for some of these real time images, including of Israeli hostages being taken into Gaza, despite having been warned well in advance that at least one of the so-called 'journalists' they were paying were in fact Hamas affiliates, and despite the clear indications that they were functioning as full participants in the Hamas terrorist squad that conducted the October 7th attack, and not as the AP chose to pretend, as journalists," the NJAC said in a statement.

The AP, the statement maintains, "aided and abetted Hamas in carrying out the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust."

The AP called the lawsuit "baseless," saying it had "no advance knowledge of the Oct. 7 attacks, nor have we seen any evidence — including in the lawsuit — that the freelance journalists who contributed to our coverage did."