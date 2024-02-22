×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hamas | israel | war | victims

Oct. 7 Victims Sue AP for Hiring 'Known Hamas Associates'

By    |   Thursday, 22 February 2024 07:09 PM EST

Several American survivors of the Hamas terrorist attack are suing The Associated Press, alleging the major news organization hired "known Hamas associates who were gleefully embedded with the Hamas terrorists during the October 7th attacks" and, in doing so, "materially supported terrorism," reported the New York Post.

"There is no doubt that AP's photographers participated in the October 7th massacre, and that AP knew, or at the very least should have known, through simple due diligence, that the people they were paying were longstanding Hamas affiliates and full participants in the terrorist attack that they were also documenting," alleges the complaint, filed in the Southern District of Florida Wednesday.

The plaintiffs, represented by the nonprofit National Jewish Advocacy Center, are Israeli Americans and Americans who attended the Nova music festival raided by Hamas as well as loved ones of victims.

They are suing for damages under the Antiterrorism Act, claiming that four freelance photographers on site during the Oct. 7 attack supported and assisted Hamas.

"The AP paid for some of these real time images, including of Israeli hostages being taken into Gaza, despite having been warned well in advance that at least one of the so-called 'journalists' they were paying were in fact Hamas affiliates, and despite the clear indications that they were functioning as full participants in the Hamas terrorist squad that conducted the October 7th attack, and not as the AP chose to pretend, as journalists," the NJAC said in a statement.

The AP, the statement maintains, "aided and abetted Hamas in carrying out the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust."

The AP called the lawsuit "baseless," saying it had "no advance knowledge of the Oct. 7 attacks, nor have we seen any evidence — including in the lawsuit — that the freelance journalists who contributed to our coverage did."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Several American survivors of the Hamas terrorist attack are suing The AP, alleging the news organization hired "known Hamas associates who were gleefully embedded with the Hamas terrorists during the October 7th attacks" and, in doing so, "materially supported terrorism."
hamas, israel, war, victims
303
2024-09-22
Thursday, 22 February 2024 07:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved