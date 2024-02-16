Hamas: 'Many' Israeli Hostages Dead, Others Suffering

Hamas said Friday that "many" Israeli hostages have died during the relentless warfare spanning four months, with survivors enduring harsh conditions as assaults by Israel persist in the Gaza Strip, the Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains determined to advance a robust operation in the southern city of Rafah, aiming for what he terms "complete victory" over Hamas.

Netanyahu rebuffed Hamas' fresh cease-fire terms last week and remains impervious to international pressures advocating for an independent Palestinian state.

Apprehensions are heightening for the well-being of approximately 1.4 million Palestinians seeking refuge in Gaza's southernmost city as Israeli forces gear up to navigate through the area to dismantle Hamas and retrieve hostages taken into Gaza on Oct. 7.

The enduring conflict in Gaza has prompted criticism and spurred families of Israeli hostages to pressure the government into negotiating their release.

In Tel Aviv's latest march, protesters brandished signs demanding a cease-fire, with slogans such as "I'm still alive: S.O.S." and "Hostage deal now!" Supporters elsewhere held flares and displayed flags advocating for peace.

About 130 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza following Hamas' incursion into Israel.

While some Israeli voters voice concerns about excessive force used by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, testimonies from Israeli hostages returning during the November cease-fire have lent credence to such apprehensions.

Former hostages reported deteriorating conditions exacerbated by Israel's blockade, alleging reductions in food and water supplies during the initial days of the conflict.

Amid the conflict's urban battleground, Hamas claims casualties resulting from Israeli bombings, including hostages filmed before their deaths under duress, pleading for Israel to relent.

Allegations have also surfaced against the IDF, accused of fatally shooting three hostages in December despite their display of a makeshift white flag and cries for help.

These incidents underscore the challenges of warfare in densely populated areas, where Hamas employs asymmetrical tactics to counter Israeli offensives.

Israel, however, continues its offensive. On Thursday, Israeli special forces raided Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, prompting concerns over civilian safety.

As tensions escalate, the Iran-backed Hezbollah signals intentions to escalate attacks on Israel in response to civilian casualties in Lebanon, fueling fears of broader conflict across multiple fronts.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned in a TV speech that Israel would face consequences "in blood," suggesting escalation amid ongoing tensions on the Lebanese/Israeli border since the Gaza conflict began.

In opposition, Israel vowed to oust Hezbollah from the border if diplomacy fails.

"If no diplomatic solution is reached, Israel will take action to remove Hezbollah and ensure residents' return," said an Israeli official about the approximately 70,000 displaced Israelis. "In such a case, Lebanon will also pay a heavy price."