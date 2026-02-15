New Savannah Guthrie Video Plea: 'Never Too Late'

"Today" show host Savannah Guthrie issued an emotional plea Sunday night to whoever abducted her 84-year-old mother, saying it's "never too late to do the right thing."

In a new video post, she said her family still believes there's hope, adding that she believes in the "essential goodness of every human being."

"We still have hope and we still believe," she said, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Her comments came as the FBI announced a significant development in the investigation. Authorities say a glove containing DNA was found about 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home and appears to match gloves worn by a masked person seen outside her front door the night she vanished.

The glove was sent for DNA testing, with preliminary results received Saturday and official confirmation still pending.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Jan. 31 and was reported missing the next day. Investigators say blood was found on her front porch.

Ransom notes were reportedly sent to news outlets, though two payment deadlines already have passed.

The discovery follows the release of surveillance video showing a suspect outside the home wearing gloves and a ski mask and carrying a backpack. The FBI has described the suspect as a man about 5-foot-9 with a medium build, carrying a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack.

The search for Savannah Guthrie's mother is entering its third week as investigators continue gathering evidence and pursuing leads.