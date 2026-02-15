FBI: Glove's DNA May Match Guthrie Suspect

The FBI says a glove containing DNA was found about 2 miles from "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie's mother and appears to match that worn by a masked person outside her front door in Tucson the night she vanished.

The glove, found in a field near the side of the road, was sent off for DNA testing. The FBI said in a statement Sunday that it received preliminary results Saturday and is awaiting official confirmation:

The gloves found approximately 2 miles from the Guthrie residence in a field near the side of the road were packaged up by PCOS and sent overnight on 2/12 and they arrived at their private lab in Florida on 2/13. The FBI received preliminary results yesterday on 2/14 and are awaiting quality control and official confirmation today before putting unknown male profile into CoDIS, the national database unique to the bureau. This process typically takes 24 hours from when the bureau receives DNA. Investigators collected approximately 16 gloves in various areas near the house. Most of them were searchers' gloves that they discarded in various areas when they searched the vicinity. The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video. The FBI has and will continue to provide assistance on whatever timeline is provided to us.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Arizona home Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities say her blood was found on the front porch.

Purported ransom notes were sent to news outlets, but two deadlines for paying have passed.

About 15 gloves were found in various spots near the house, most of which were searchers' gloves that had been discarded, the FBI said.

The discovery was revealed days after investigators released surveillance videos of the masked person outside Nancy Guthrie's front door. A porch camera recorded video of a person with a backpack who was wearing a ski mask, long pants, jacket and gloves.

The FBI called the person a suspect Thursday. It described him as a man about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build. The agency said he was carrying a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

Late Friday night, law enforcement agents sealed off a road about two miles (3.2 kilometers) from Guthrie's home as part of their investigation. A series of sheriff's and FBI vehicles, including forensics vehicles, passed through the roadblock.

The investigators also tagged and towed a Range Rover SUV from a nearby restaurant parking lot late Friday. The sheriff's department later said the activity was part of the Guthrie investigation but no arrests were made.

Sheriff deputies detained a person for questioning Tuesday during a traffic stop south of Tucson. Authorities did not say what led them to stop the man but confirmed he was released. The same day, deputies and FBI agents conducted a court-authorized search in Rio Rico, about an hour's drive south of the city.

Authorities have expressed concern about Nancy Guthrie's health because she needs vital daily medicine. She is said to have a pacemaker and have dealt with high blood pressure and heart issues, according to sheriff's dispatcher audio on broadcastify.com.

Investigators were now using a Bluetooth signal detector to try to locate the signal from her pacemaker, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Earlier in the investigation, authorities had said they had collected DNA from Nancy Guthrie’s property which does not belong to Guthrie or those in close contact with her. Investigators were working to identify who it belongs to.

Newsmax's Jim Thomas and Eric Mack, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.