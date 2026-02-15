Savannah Guthrie Staying Off 'Today' Amid Search for Mother

Savannah Guthrie will remain off NBC's "Today" show for the foreseeable future as authorities continue an intensive search for her missing mother in Arizona, sources familiar with the situation told Page Six Sunday.

Guthrie, 54, has been in Tucson for more than two weeks as the search for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, enters its 15th day. The veteran journalist has co-anchored "Today" since July 2012.

An NBC source said "the entire show and network is rallying together in support of our beloved colleague and friend as we navigate this unimaginable time."

The source continued,"Everyone at 'Today' is taking this day by day, and of course giving Savannah the grace, time and support she needs," adding that they "all pray constantly" for a resolution.

Savannah Guthrie's absence has prompted speculation about her long-term future on the morning program, Page Six reported.

She was reported in October 2024 to have more than a year remaining on her $7 million annual contract, meaning renewal discussions could be approaching.

However, sources close to the show characterized talk about her professional future as "hurtful," given the circumstances.

In her absence, former co-anchor Hoda Kotb, 61, is expected to return to the anchor desk this week. Kotb remained in the U.S. rather than travel to Milan to help lead NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics. Current co-anchor Craig Melvin has also continued his duties on the broadcast.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Tucson home by her daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni following a dinner outing. Authorities were alerted the following morning when she failed to attend church service.

Investigators later discovered a trail of blood inside the home belonging to Nancy Guthrie.

Last week, the FBI released home security images showing an armed, masked individual on her front porch the night she disappeared. In the footage, the person, wearing gloves, appeared to tamper with the home's door camera.

After the images were made public, Savannah Guthrie shared them on Instagram, urging anyone with information to come forward and pleading for her mother's safe return.