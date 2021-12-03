Fugitive Team Hunts for School Shooting Suspect's Parents

The Oakland County Fugitive Apprehension Team on Friday was deployed in a search for the parents of an Oxford High teenager charged in Tuesday's lethal school shooting after the couple stopped responding to their lawyer, authorities said, according to a report by The Detroit News.

James and Jennifer Crumbley of Oxford were named in criminal warrants, the news organization said, with each being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of four Oxford High School students their son is accused of gunning down.

The parents also were named in a noon press conference held by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald to announce the unusual step of charging them as well as Crumbley himself.

“Their attorney had assured us that if a decision was made to charge them, she would produce them for arrest,” Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said Friday.