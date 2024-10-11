Catholic League Rips Gov. Whitmer for Mocking Eucharist

The Catholic League said Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer committed political suicide by mocking the Eucharist in a video on Instagram.

In the video, Whitmer, wearing a Harris-Walz camo hat, places a Dorito chip on the tongue of podcaster Liz Plank, who is kneeling. Whitmer then stares into the camera and nods. The video is set to "Dilemma," by Kelly Rowland.

"If he won't, Gretchen Whitmer will," Plank captioned. "Chips aren't just delicious, the CHIPS Act is a game-changer for U.S. tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semiconductors to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers! [Former President] Donald Trump would put that at risk."

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, said this is "vintage anti-Catholic bigotry."

"What Whitmer did was to deride Holy Communion," Donohue said. "There is no wiggle room for her to deny the obvious."

Donohue said the Catholic League will be alerting every Catholic parish in Michigan to the video.

"We are pulling out all the stops on this one," Donohue said. "We will blanket the Michigan media. We will contact every member of the Michigan legislature."

Helene Hare, a spokeswoman for Whitmer's Fight Like Hell PAC, said Whitmer was mirroring a trend on social media.

"This popular trend has been used by countless people, including Billie Eilish to Kylie Jenner to Stephen Colbert, and the fact that people are paying attention to a video promoting President [Joe] Biden's CHIPS Act proves it's working," Hare said in a statement.

"Republicans want to distract from the fact that Democrats have invested billions of dollars into local economies to create a record number of jobs and bring supply chains back from overseas, while Donald Trump's policies would kill these jobs and send them back to China."