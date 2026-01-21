Border Patrol's Bovino Denied Service at Minn. Gas Station

Greg Bovino of the U.S. Border Patrol, who has commanded the Trump administration's big-city immigration campaign, was denied service at a Speedway gas station in Minneapolis.

Independent journalist Cam Higbie recorded an exchange with a Speedway employee who confirmed that Bovino and accompanying Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were asked to leave the station.

"We don't support ICE," the employee said when Higbie asked him, "Why did you kick him out?"

Higbie asked Bovino if it is "legal to deny service to federal agents."

Bovino didn't answer, but the employee said, "If it is, I personally don't care."

The incident, though unverified by authorities, reflects growing community animosity toward federal immigration operations amid heightened tensions in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an ICE agent during an immigration enforcement operation earlier this month.

The incident has sparked widespread protests and clashes between demonstrators and federal agents.

The federal enforcement surge, described by the Department of Homeland Security as its largest ever, has been met with intense resistance from Minnesota residents, immigrant communities, and city and state officials.

Demonstrations have included confrontations with federal agents using tear gas and other crowd-control tactics, legal challenges from Minnesota officials, and a wave of public criticism that has disrupted daily life in parts of the city.

Critics argue the operation has targeted immigrants indiscriminately and eroded trust between law enforcement and communities, particularly after Good's death.

Supporters of the enforcement say the actions are necessary to enforce immigration laws and protect public safety.