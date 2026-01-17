Bovino to Newsmax: Claims ICE Is Arresting Innocent Citizens a 'Flat-Out Lie'

Chief Border Patrol Agent Greg Bovino, in a Newsmax interview on Saturday, disputed claims that federal immigration agents in Minneapolis are "grabbing American citizens off the street," calling such reports "a flat-out lie" as protests and political tensions swirl around ICE operations in Minnesota.

However, Bovino told Newsmax's "The Count" that citizens who commit crimes, including assaults on officers, will be arrested.

"As far as American citizens, if you assault a federal officer or any law enforcement officer, that's 18 U.S.C. 111 assault on a federal officer," Bovino said.

"It doesn't matter if you're an illegal alien, an American citizen, or you could be an alien from outer space," he added. "We are going to arrest you, and we're not going to put up with that."

Bovino said Americans are arrested "all the time" for offenses including narcotics trafficking and alien smuggling, adding, "This is a nation of laws."

The interview came after President Donald Trump was quoted on-air discussing invoking the Insurrection Act in Minnesota.

Bovino said Trump has indicated he does not believe it is necessary "right now." Bovino also praised Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for relying on information from law enforcement on the ground.

Bovino described what he called repeated encounters with migrants who have violent criminal records.

He told the host he had recently been briefed on "another illegal alien with a very violent criminal history," saying the individual served three years for aggravated assault.

He also criticized Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison after Ellison blamed ICE tactics for provoking unrest, calling Ellison's comments "reprehensible" and "the speech of anarchy."

Bovino said the Border Patrol Academy is among the toughest in law enforcement and suggested Ellison should try to complete it.

He added that he believes most residents support law enforcement efforts but may show it quietly, describing supporters who offer discreet encouragement because they do not want to be targeted by extremists.

However, Bovino said, smaller groups have become radicalized.

Asked about reported Justice Department scrutiny of Minnesota leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, over allegations they impeded ICE operations, Bovino welcomed the idea of subpoenas and said investigators should determine the facts.

"I do believe it's fantastic that subpoenas have been issued," he said. "No one is above the law."

Near the end of the segment, Bovino also commented on a Chicago case involving a man accused of putting a bounty on his life.

Bovino said he has seen "interesting rulings" from Chicago judges and criticized what he described as efforts to advance personal agendas from the bench.

"As you know, one of them tried to make me report to her every day," Bovino said. "That didn't work out too well. That was definitely overturned by a higher court."

