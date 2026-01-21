Vance to Visit Minneapolis Amid Heightened ICE Tensions

Vice President JD Vance will visit Minneapolis on Thursday to deliver remarks focused on "restoring law and order" in Minnesota and hold a roundtable with local leaders and community members, the White House said Wednesday.

Vance's visit comes as tensions have escalated in Minneapolis this month over Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and investigations into alleged fraud involving the city's Somali community.

Protests erupted in Minneapolis following two shootings involving federal law enforcement.

On Jan. 7, Renee Good, 37, was shot and killed as her vehicle struck an ICE officer, federal authorities said.

A week later, a federal officer shot an illegal alien in the leg during a traffic stop after officials said the man and others attacked the agent with a shovel and broom handle.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino, and other federal officials have visited Minnesota since Good's death.

On Sunday, a number of anti-ICE protesters disrupted services at Cities Church in St. Paul. One of the church's pastors, David Easterwood, allegedly leads the local ICE field office overseeing operations involving the arrest of illegal aliens.

The Department of Justice said it's investigating the incident.

Vance last visited Minneapolis in September in the wake of the deadly shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church. He and second lady Usha Vance visited a memorial outside the church and held private meetings with families affected by the shooting.