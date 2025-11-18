Abbott Designates Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR Terrorists

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations.

The move authorizes heightened enforcement actions in the state.

The governor's office said in a press release that the designation bars both groups and their affiliates from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas and paves the way for expanded investigations and legal action.

Abbott said the groups "have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Shariah law and establish Islam's 'mastership of the world.'"

He added that their efforts to "subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable."

CAIR said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle that it may pursue legal action, calling the designation a "publicity stunt" and a politically motivated attack on Muslim Americans.

"By defaming a prominent American Muslim institution with debunked conspiracy theories and made-up quotes, Mr. Abbott has once again shown that his top priority is advancing anti-Muslim bigotry, not serving the people of Texas," the organization said.

Civil-rights observers noted that although some branches of the Muslim Brotherhood, including Hamas, have been designated by the federal government, neither the broader Muslim Brotherhood nor CAIR has been labeled a terrorist organization at the national level, according to the Chronicle.

Supporters of Abbott's decision say it reflects growing concerns about foreign influence and extremist networks operating in the United States.

Critics argue the order threatens religious freedom and could stigmatize Muslim communities across Texas. Earlier this year, CAIR warned that Abbott's rhetoric about "Shariah cities" and housing developments contributed to rising anti-Muslim sentiment in the state.

It remains unclear how the state-level designation will align with federal law or how it will be interpreted by the courts.

Legal analysts note that there is little precedent for a state independently designating foreign terrorist organizations, raising questions about enforceability and potential constitutional challenges.