Trump Endorses 'Exceptional Governor' Abbott for Fourth Term in Texas

President Donald Trump endorsed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has closely aligned himself with the president in both policy and politics, on Tuesday, giving the Republican leader his full support as he seeks an unprecedented fourth term in office.

Trump praised the governor's record on border security, economic growth, and conservative reforms, while applauding Abbott's role in redrawing Texas' congressional maps earlier this year.

Abbott, who officially announced his reelection bid Sunday, thanked Trump for the early endorsement, saying the two would continue to work together to "build a stronger, safer, more prosperous Texas and America," reports The Texas Tribune.

The governor's connections with Trump's policy run deep, including this year, when, following a phone call from Trump, Abbott added mid-decade congressional redistricting to the agenda for this year's special legislative sessions.

The move drew national attention after Democrat lawmakers fled the state to block a vote.

The new map, which Abbott ultimately signed into law, is expected to add five additional Republican-leaning congressional seats, strengthening GOP representation across Texas.

Abbott's redistricting push also provoked California Gov. Gavin Newsom to pursue new Democrat seats in his state.

Abbott's immigration policy has also closely mirrored several signature items of Trump's agenda.

Texas' flagship initiative, Operation Lone Star, which launched in 2021, deploys the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas Tactical Border Force in coordination with federal partners to "deter and repel illegal crossings, arrest human smugglers and cartel gang members, and stop the flow of deadly drugs like fentanyl into our nation."

Abbott has also backed ambitious physical-barrier efforts reminiscent of Trump's push for a "wall" along the U.S.–Mexico border.

In 2021, Abbott announced that Texas would build its own border wall and initially allocated state funds for it.

However, the project has faced major funding and completion setbacks: by mid-2025, only about 8% of the planned 805 miles had been completed and the Texas Legislature quietly defunded new construction, reports The Texas Tribune.

Four Democrats are vying for their party's nomination to challenge Abbott: state Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin, former Rep. Chris Bell, businessman Andrew White, and rancher Bobby Cole.

But Abbott enters the 2026 race with a formidable advantage, with nearly $90 million on hand, giving him a powerful head start against any opponent.

At his campaign launch Sunday, Abbott unveiled an aggressive plan to reform property taxes, one of the state's most pressing political issues.

"It's time to drive a stake through the heart of local property tax hikes for good," Abbott said. "We are going to turn the tables on local taxing authorities, put the power with the people, and put an end to out-of-control property taxes in Texas."

Despite speculation in recent years that Texas might trend purple, Abbott has won all three of his previous elections by comfortable margins.

In 2022, he defeated former Rep. Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke by more than ten percentage points.

No Texas governor has ever served four terms in office.

The record for longevity belongs to former Gov. Rick Perry, a Republican, who held the office for three full terms from December 2000 to January 2015 after succeeding George W. Bush.

Texas, which extended gubernatorial terms from two years to four through a 1972 constitutional amendment, has no term limits for governors.

Full Trump Endorsement Statement (Truth Social)

"Greg Abbott is the strong and highly respected Governor of Texas, a State I love and WON BIG three times, including with 6.4 Million Votes in 2024 (The most Votes in History, BY FAR)!

Thanks to Greg's bold and effective Leadership, the wonderful people of Texas will have the opportunity to elect 5 new MAGA Republicans in the 2026 Midterm Elections with the passage of their new, fair, and much improved, Congressional Map — A BIG WIN for Republicans in The Lone Star State, and across the Country! As Governor, Greg is also fighting tirelessly to Champion Texas Values, Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Support our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy Dominance, Promote School Choice, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Protect our Brave Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

Greg Abbott has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election. He is an exceptional Governor and man — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"