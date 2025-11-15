Google Pledges to Train 1,700 for Texas Data Center Jobs

As Google announced a $40 billion investment for three new Texas data centers Friday, the company also revealed plans to train more than 1,700 workers to support the development's massive energy needs.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican.

The company said it plans to strengthen the state's workforce by training current electrical workers and over 1,700 apprentices in Texas by 2030 — more than doubling the state's anticipated pipeline of new electricians.

Google said it is dedicated to expanding its infrastructure responsibly by adding new energy resources to the grid, covering the costs of its operations, and investing in community energy-efficiency programs.

The investment marks another major tech expansion in Texas tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Google is building three data centers in the state: one in Armstrong County and two in Haskell County. One of the Haskell County centers will include a solar and battery storage facility to reduce strain on the grid.

"Texas is the epicenter of AI development, where companies can pair innovation with expanding energy," Abbott said in a statement.

"Google's $40 billion investment makes Texas Google's largest investment in any state in the country and supports energy efficiency and workforce development in our state.

"We must ensure that America remains at the forefront of the AI revolution, and Texas is the place where that can happen," he said.

Data centers consume large amounts of energy to power servers and cooling systems. Their rapid expansion in Texas, along with population growth, is projected to nearly double the state's electricity demand by 2030.

Texas' data capacity has grown quickly due to affordable energy, easy access to the grid, and a favorable business climate.

"They say that everything is bigger in Texas, and that certainly applies to the golden opportunity with AI," Pichai said.

Google's announcement comes as municipalities across the country grapple with the financial and environmental pressures tied to large-scale tech development, particularly as AI data centers demand unprecedented amounts of new energy.