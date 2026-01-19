Texas Launches Grants Tied to ICE Partnerships

Texas has begun rolling out a new grant program offering up to $140,000 to county sheriffs who deepen cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement through participation in the federal 287(g) program.

The funding initiative follows the passage of Senate Bill 8 by the Texas Legislature last year and is now moving into the implementation phase, with money becoming available to qualifying counties across the state.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the legislation and funding reflect a public safety priority rather than a political debate. He also pointed out the impact of the administration of President Donald Trump on the issue.

"The Biden Administration gutted this program, but the Trump Administration has revamped it," he said.

Patrick said he was "prioritizing SB 8 because as Lt. Governor, keeping Texas safe is my number one priority."

"It is not a controversial issue," he wrote. "Instead of releasing illegal immigrants, many of whom are dangerous criminals and military-aged men, back onto our streets, our counties should enter 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)."

Patrick said that 36 Texas counties already have 287(g) agreements in place and argued the law is designed to expand participation among counties with large jail populations.

"Passage of SB 8 into law will bring Texas counties with the largest jail populations into a 287(g) agreement with ICE to prevent illegal immigrants, some of whom are dangerous criminals, from wreaking havoc on Texas communities," he said.

The Texas Comptroller's Office posted that under the program, counties with populations of 100,000 or more are required to enter 287(g) agreements with ICE, allowing trained local law enforcement officers to carry out specific federal immigration enforcement functions.

The law also authorizes reimbursement assistance grants for counties with populations of 1 million or under to help cover the costs of participating in the program, with funding administered through the Texas Comptroller's Office.

According to the comptroller, eligible counties may receive between $80,000 and $140,000, depending on population.

Grant funds may be used only for costs directly tied to 287(g) participation that are not otherwise reimbursed by the federal government, including personnel expenses, reporting and administrative requirements, equipment, and training associated with detention authority under ICE agreements.

More than half of Texas counties are eligible to apply. State administrators expect that number will grow as more counties make agreements.

Eligibility opened at the start of the year, with initial grant disbursements expected in March.