Most Churches to Spread Christ's Easter Message Virtually

Streaming services, virtual Easter egg hunts, and conversations with loved ones ordinarily held across the dinner tables that instead will rely on Zoom -- these are just a few of the ways Americans will be celebrating Easter weekend in a very different manner this year.

For millions of Christians, the three-day span from Good Friday to Easter Sunday marks the holiest time of the year, covering the crucifixion, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. As the late Rev. Billy Graham who remarked, “God proved His love on the Cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, ‘I love you.’”

With over 100,000 people having lost their lives to the coronavirus this year, and with strict social-distancing measures in place to impede the spread of the virus, this Easter will rely much more on technology than previous ones.

This became evident when Pope Francis delivered the Holy Thursday mass commemorating the institution of the Eucharist before an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, as reported by Vatican News. The event was live streamed to the world.

On Good Friday, the Liturgy of the Passion with the Adoration of the Cross will occur at 6 p.m. Eastern in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Pope’s Easter Sunday message is being presented at 4:55 a.m. Eastern. If you’re an early bird you can watch it on the Vatican YouTube channel, or you can view it later in the day.

Among the other major services being streamed at major churches (all times are Eastern):