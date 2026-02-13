Pa. Brings Cursive Instruction Back to Classrooms

Pennsylvania is joining the growing national push to bring cursive back to the classroom — and Gov. Josh Shapiro made sure to put his own John Hancock on it.

Shapiro announced on social media Wednesday that, using his "best cursive," he signed House Bill 17 into law, making cursive handwriting instruction a requirement for Pennsylvania schools.

"I'm definitely rusty, but I think my penmanship was okay!" Shapiro wrote in a Facebook post.

Supporters say the move is about more than just nostalgia. States and school districts across the U.S. have been restoring cursive lessons after years of shifting students toward keyboards and screens.

Educators and child-development experts point to a practical reason: handwriting practice helps build fine motor skills — including grip strength, hand control, coordination, and dexterity — especially for younger students still developing the muscle control needed for fluent writing.

State Rep. Dane Watro, who sponsored the bill, said cursive has been shown to support cognitive growth while preserving a connection to the nation's past — even as the digital age has pushed the practice aside.

Watro cited studies indicating that cursive writing activates brain regions tied to memory, language and critical thinking. He also pointed to other benefits, saying it builds fine motor skills and improves coordination and dexterity.

Cursive also matters for basic civic literacy, supporters argue, since major American documents — including the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution — are written in cursive. And, as Watro noted, it remains useful for everyday life, including signing legal papers.

"Cursive is more than handwriting," Watro said in a press release. "It's a bridge. It connects us to our history, strengthens learning and deepens our understanding of the world.

"By teaching cursive, we're equipping students with skills that sharpen the mind and safeguard our shared heritage."

The legislation amends the Public School Code of 1949 and requires Pennsylvania schools to teach cursive. The bill drew bipartisan support, passing with backing from 15 Republicans and three Democrats.

"More than half of U.S. states already require cursive instruction in public schools," Watro said. "They recognize that cursive gives students another way to learn, express themselves and prepare for success academically, professionally and personally."