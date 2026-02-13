Female Wrestler, 16, Alleges Assault by Trans Opponent, DOE Investigating

The Trump administration has launched a federal investigation after a 16-year-old wrestler in Washington state alleged she was sexually assaulted during a girls' match by an opponent who was biologically born a man and identifies as a woman.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced on Friday it has opened a directed Title IX investigation into the Puyallup School District.

Federal officials said they will determine whether the district violated Title IX by allowing males to compete in female sports, granting access to girls' locker rooms, and failing to properly respond to allegations of sexual assault.

The case centers on a Dec. 6, 2025, wrestling match involving Kallie Keeler, a 16-year-old sophomore at Rogers High School, who competed in the girls' 190-pound division. She has voluntarily gone public with her identity.

Keeler alleges that during the bout, while she was face-down on the mat, her transgender opponent "reached between her legs and, very forcefully for several seconds, tried to push her fingers in my vagina," she told the podcast "unDivided with Brandi Kruse."

"That has never happened, out of all the years I've wrestled," she said.

She said she initially believed her opponent was female because the competition was designated as a girls-only event.

Moments after the match, Keeler said she learned from a coach at another school that the wrestler was biologically male and identifies as a woman, which she described as shocking.

"I was just kind of like, what? What the heck?" she said. "I didn't really know what to do or how to handle that situation. I just wanted the match to be over."

Keeler said she allowed herself to be pinned to end the match.

She told her mother immediately afterward and attempted to report the incident to her coach, saying she felt uncomfortable.

Two days later, her parents emailed school officials demanding action.

"This is a huge issue and something that is 100% not OK," her mother wrote. "The fact that this was done by a biological male who identifies as a female is an even bigger issue for me. Where do we go from here?"

According to the family, they did not receive further follow-up.

Under Washington law, public school employees are mandatory reporters required to notify authorities of suspected child abuse or sexual assault.

Despite multiple district employees being aware of Keeler's claims, the incident was not reported to law enforcement until late January, nearly two months after the match.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office confirmed it has opened a criminal investigation.

Deputy Carly Cappeltto said the alleged incident occurred during a match between the victim and a transgender student and that the case remains active.

The district notified authorities only after media inquiries were made in late January.

In a statement, the district said it is legally required to protect student privacy and cannot share specific details, but emphasized that student safety is a top priority and that all reports are taken seriously.

OCR said it will also examine reports that at least a dozen female athletes previously complained to administrators about the presence of two biologically male students in the girls' locker room.

Some students reportedly said they felt uncomfortable undressing in front of the boys but believed their concerns were dismissed.

Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey called the allegations "sickening."

"That a female athlete was not only unknowingly forced to compete against a male in a girls-only division placing her at increased risk for sexual assault, but that her report of sexual assault during the match was ignored for months," Richey said.

"While the District may prioritize ideological agendas over the safety and dignity of its students, the Trump Administration will not tolerate such conduct," she added.

Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any education program receiving federal funding.

Federal officials said the investigation will determine whether female students were denied safe and equal access to athletics.