GoFundMe Launches Hub After Brown University Shooting

In the wake of Saturday's mass shooting at Brown University, GoFundMe announced it has created a centralized hub housing all verified fundraisers connected to the tragedy to make it easier for people to help those affected.

"Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the devastating shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island," the fundraising platform said in a press release. "At GoFundMe, we are working around the clock to help ensure the impacted communities receive the support they need."

The company said the hub is actively being updated as new fundraisers complete the platform's verification process. Any campaign not yet listed is under review by GoFundMe's Trust & Safety team.

The Brown campus community was left reeling over the weekend after a gunman opened fire on a Judaic classroom Saturday, killing two students and injuring seven others.

Police were going door-to-door Monday seeking home surveillance camera footage as investigators renewed a manhunt for the assailant.

The fresh efforts come after police released a man who had been detained Sunday as a person of interest.

Among the verified fundraisers featured on the hub is a campaign launched by the Umurzokov family in memory of MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, who was killed in the shooting. In the fundraiser description, the family remembers Umurzokov as a kind, funny, and intelligent young man with aspirations of becoming a neurosurgeon.

They describe him as someone who consistently helped others without hesitation and served as a role model for those around him.

The fundraiser aims to support the family as they navigate an unimaginable loss while honoring his life and dreams.

Also killed was Ella Cook of Birmingham, Alabama.

GoFundMe is encouraging those who want to help to donate directly through the verified fundraisers listed on the centralized hub.

In addition to donating, supporters can make an impact by sharing verified fundraisers and the hub link across social media platforms, helping raise awareness and encouraging others to contribute or share.

The company emphasized that safety and trust remain its top priorities, particularly during times of crisis.

Donations on GoFundMe are processed by payment partners and held until they can be released to the verified beneficiary.

Before any funds are transferred, the recipient's personal information must be confirmed. If questions arise during this process, funds are held until verification is complete.

To be verified, fundraisers must clearly identify the organizer, the intended recipient of the funds, the organizer's relationship to that recipient, and how the money will be used.

The platform also offers the first and only donor protection guarantee in the crowdfunding industry, with donors eligible for a full refund in the rare event that a campaign does not meet platform standards.