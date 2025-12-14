WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jewish | hanukkah | brown university | shooting

NY Post: Judaic Studies Professor's Class Attacked

By    |   Sunday, 14 December 2025 06:17 PM EST

With investigators looking into the Brown University shooting that left at least two people dead and nine wounded, a report shed light on which classroom was targeted.

The gunfire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Saturday during an economics exam review in the classroom of professor Rachel Friedberg, a faculty associate with the university's Program in Judaic Studies, the New York Post reported

The class was being held as students prepared for final exams.

Friedberg's academic work focuses on the economic impact of immigration in the U.S. and Israel.

She spent four years on the faculty of the Department of Economics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, according to the report.

Authorities have not released additional details about the suspect or motive as the investigation remains ongoing.

The person of interest is a 24-year-old man from Wisconsin, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Sunday, 14 December 2025 06:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
