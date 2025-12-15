Second Brown University Shooting Victim Identified

Muhammad Aziz Umurzakov has been identified as the second victim killed in Saturday's shooting at Brown University, according to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The loss of innocent lives as a result of this tragedy is a heavy loss for all of us," the ministry said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Officials added that representatives from Uzbekistan have been in contact with Umurzakov's family.

Umurzakov's aunt, Karina Gabit, also confirmed his death to NBC News.

She described him as kind and intelligent, saying he attended schools for talented and gifted students.

Gabit added that Umurzakov hoped to become a neurosurgeon after undergoing eight-hour brain surgery as a child.

"We hoped that he would have had a bright future," she said, adding that his mother called her in the middle of the night with the news.

On Sunday, the other student killed in the attack was identified as Ella Cook of Birmingham, Alabama.