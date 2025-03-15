Girl Scouts Face Heavy Metals Cookie Lawsuit

The Girl Scouts of the USA organization is named in a lawsuit that claims the iconic fundraising Girl Scout cookies contain elevated amounts of heavy metals and pesticides.

The Girl Scouts have countered that the cookies are safe and pose no health concerns.

USA Today reports the federal class action lawsuit was filed by a New York woman who cites results of a commissioned study of the cookies that indicated 100% of those tested contained heavy metals, toxins, and pesticides. The study was commissioned by Moms Across America and GMO Science.

Forbes reports that the study used questionable data to arrive at its results and that there is no evidence that Girl Scout cookies pose a health risk, based on current Food and Drug Administration regulations.

Social media posts about Girl Scout cookies are causing an uproar in some circles. Some even claim the cookies are being recalled. That claim is false. There is no FDA-ordered recall on the cookies.