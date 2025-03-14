WATCH TV LIVE

FDA Recommends Flu Shot Strains to Manufacturers

flu vaccine in vial with syringe
Friday, 14 March 2025 07:28 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday made recommendations to vaccine manufacturers for the virus strains to be used in influenza vaccines for the 2025-2026 flu season in the United States.

Traditionally the recommendations have been voted on by an advisory committee, but the agency made the decision on its own this year. The regulator said it does not anticipate any impact on timing or availability of vaccines for the public.

The move comes after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the secretary of Health and Human Services in February despite his criticism of agencies under his supervision, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kennedy has denied being "anti-vaccine" and has said he would not prevent Americans from getting vaccinated.

The flu vaccine recommendation from the agency comes on the same day that its Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee had been scheduled to meet, before being canceled.

The U.S. influenza rate is at or near its highest level in at least 15 years and is still on the rise. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


