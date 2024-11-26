Gibson Issues Cease and Desist Against 'Trump Guitars'

Guitar manufacturer Gibson has issued a cease-and-desist order against 16 Creative, the branding agency behind a line of guitars endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump, alleging that the design "infringes upon Gibson's exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape," Billboard reported on Tuesday.

The "Trump Guitars" — which feature a bald eagle, an American flag, the "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan, and the number "45," referring to Trump's first term — were unveiled by the president-elect last week in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump advertised the guitars on his platform, writing: "Coming Soon! The Limited Edition '45' Guitar. Only 1,300 of each Acoustic and Electric Guitars MADE - Some personally signed!"

The guitars include both acoustic and electric versions in various colors for $1,250 and $1,500, respectively, while other models that have Trump's signature sell for between $10,250 and $11,500.

Trump's exact involvement in the merchandise is unclear, which is listed for sale at the GetTrumpGuitars.com website, with a note stating that the guitars are the only ones "officially endorsed by President Donald J. Trump."

The president-elect is also pictured on the website holding an electric guitar from the brand's American Eagle Series, Newsweek reported.

The website also mentions that the guitars are "custom designed and developed by a veteran-owned company with assistance from a master luthier."