×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | mug shot | georgia | indictments | 2024

Trump Wastes No Time Selling Mug Shot Merch

By    |   Friday, 25 August 2023 12:02 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump has wasted no time in capitalizing on his Georgia mug shot, with his joint fundraising committee selling merchandise featuring the photo less than two hours after he'd left the Fulton County jail.

The former president walked out of Atlanta’s infamous Rice Street Jail at 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, after authorities photographed him and then released his mug shot, according to CBS News. It was the first time, in his four indictments, that Trump had a booking photo taken.

By 9:22 p.m., the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee was selling T-shirts, mugs, beverage coolers, bumper sticks, and other products featuring Trump’s mug shot and the words “never surrender,” CBS reported.

The mug shot merchandise ranges in price from $12 for a bumper sticker to $36 for a long-sleeve T-shirt.

Trump also returned to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for the first time in 18 months to post his mug shot and is reportedly fundraising off of his Georgia surrender.

In a fundraising email, the former president said he “walked into the lion's den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I will never surrender our mission to save America." The "never surrender" part was written in all-caps.

Before boarding his plane to return to New Jersey, Trump told reporters that he and his 18 co-defendants “did nothing wrong,” and said it was “a very sad day for America.”

The former president has repeatedly told supporters that authorities are only going after him because he’s fighting for them.

The four indictments against Trump have seemingly only strengthened his support, with former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker telling Newsmax in late July that Trump eats “these kind of things like an energy bar.”

In the Georgia case, Trump faces racketeering, election fraud, and other charges and co-defendants include former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and attorney Sidney Powell.

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump has wasted no time in capitalizing on his Georgia mug shot, with his joint fundraising committee selling merchandise featuring the photo less than two hours after he'd left the Fulton County jail. The former president walked out of Atlanta's...
donald trump, mug shot, georgia, indictments, 2024
326
2023-02-25
Friday, 25 August 2023 12:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved