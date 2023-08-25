Trump Wastes No Time Selling Mug Shot Merch

Former President Donald Trump has wasted no time in capitalizing on his Georgia mug shot, with his joint fundraising committee selling merchandise featuring the photo less than two hours after he'd left the Fulton County jail.

The former president walked out of Atlanta’s infamous Rice Street Jail at 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, after authorities photographed him and then released his mug shot, according to CBS News. It was the first time, in his four indictments, that Trump had a booking photo taken.

By 9:22 p.m., the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee was selling T-shirts, mugs, beverage coolers, bumper sticks, and other products featuring Trump’s mug shot and the words “never surrender,” CBS reported.

The mug shot merchandise ranges in price from $12 for a bumper sticker to $36 for a long-sleeve T-shirt.

Trump also returned to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for the first time in 18 months to post his mug shot and is reportedly fundraising off of his Georgia surrender.

In a fundraising email, the former president said he “walked into the lion's den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I will never surrender our mission to save America." The "never surrender" part was written in all-caps.

Before boarding his plane to return to New Jersey, Trump told reporters that he and his 18 co-defendants “did nothing wrong,” and said it was “a very sad day for America.”

The former president has repeatedly told supporters that authorities are only going after him because he’s fighting for them.

The four indictments against Trump have seemingly only strengthened his support, with former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker telling Newsmax in late July that Trump eats “these kind of things like an energy bar.”

In the Georgia case, Trump faces racketeering, election fraud, and other charges and co-defendants include former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and attorney Sidney Powell.