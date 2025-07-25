Ghislaine Maxwell, Deputy AG Blanche Meet for 2nd Day

Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney on Friday said Jeffrey Epstein's former associate and one-time girlfriend "has no reason to lie" when speaking with Justice Department officials about the late disgraced financier's activities.

David Oscar Markus spoke with reporters briefly while entering Joseph Woodrow Hatchett U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in Tallahasse, Florida, where he and his client met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for a straight second day.

"Look at what she has to say with an open mind, and that's what Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has promised us," Markus said. "Everything she says can be corroborated, and she's telling the truth. She's got no reason to lie at this point and she's going to keep telling the truth."

CNN reported shortly before 1 p.m. EDT that Friday's meetings between Blanche, Maxwell and Markus had ended.

Before the meeting, Markus credited Maxwell with "keeping her spirits up as much as she can."

"She's one of the strongest people I have ever met," Markus said. "She's been in terrible, awful conditions for five years. We wouldn't keep animals the way she's been kept in prison. So, you know, it's unbelievable that she can keep her spirits up this high, and we're proud of her."

The House Committee on Oversight issued a subpoena Wednesday for Maxwell to testify before committee officials in August.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence and is housed at a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee. She was sentenced three years ago after being convicted of helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Officials have said Epstein killed himself in his New York jail cell while awaiting trial in 2019, but his case has generated endless attention and conspiracy theories because of his and Maxwell's links to famous people, including royals, presidents, and billionaires.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department said it would not release more files related to the Epstein investigation, despite promises that claimed otherwise from Attorney General Pam Bondi. The department also said an Epstein client list does not exist.

