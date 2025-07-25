WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Obama 'Has Immunity, Probably Helps Him a Lot'

By    |   Friday, 25 July 2025 10:40 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Friday said Barack Obama committed "criminal acts" but "probably" benefits from the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard last week announced that she was presenting "overwhelming evidence" to the Department of Justice showing that then-President Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for a "yearslong" Russia-connected "coup" against Trump after he defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

The Supreme Court last July ruled that former presidents have some immunity from prosecution. The decision at the time extended a delay in the Washington criminal case against Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.

While speaking to reporters outside the White House on Friday, Trump was asked whether the high court's immunity ruling could help Obama avoid potential prosecution over Russiagate.

"It probably helps him a lot, probably helps him a lot, the immunity ruling," Trump told reporters before leaving for Scotland. "But it doesn't help the people around him at all. But it probably helps him a lot.

"He's done criminal acts, there's no question about it. But he has immunity and it probably helped him a lot."

Gabbard told Newsmax on Thursday it's not difficult for her to determine that Obama and members of his administration engaged in a "treasonous conspiracy" to undermine Trump's first term.

