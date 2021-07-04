×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: GeneSiller | golf | Kennesaw | Georgia

Georgia Pro Golfer Gene Siller Gunned Down at Country Club

police tape
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By    |   Sunday, 04 July 2021 02:55 PM

Professional golfer Gene Siller was fatally shot at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga., Saturday, authorities said.

"All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends," the Georgia State Golfing Association tweeted.  

Siller, who was in his 40s, was a member of the Pinetree Country Club staff and had previously worked as the director of golf and head golf pro at Summit Chase Country Club, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.

Since 2007, Siller had regularly competed in Georgia's PGA Section golfing tournaments, the Post reported.

"Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family," the Georgia PGA tweeted.

Siller, a husband and father of two, was reportedly responding to an issue on the course's 10th hole when a man in a white truck pulled his vehicle onto a sand trap nearby, according to the Post. When Siller went to talk with the man in the vehicle, he was shot and later died.

Officials described the suspect as a 6-foot-1-inch Hispanic male with long hair, dark-colored work pants and a white or tan shirt.

Neighbor John Lavender told WAGA-TV he heard “five, six booms go off” and wasn’t sure whether it was gunshots or fireworks. “You just don’t think it’s gunshots in this area,” he said.

The suspect remained on the loose Sunday, news outlet 11 Alive reported.

The country club is near the campus of Kennesaw State University. After the shooting, the school tweeted that there were no credible threats to campus, which is about 25 miles  northwest of downtown Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Stories:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Professional golfer Gene Siller was fatally shot at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga., Saturday, authorities said."All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene...
GeneSiller, golf, Kennesaw, Georgia
329
2021-55-04
Sunday, 04 July 2021 02:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved