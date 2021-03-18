Alan Dershowitz: 'Easy Availability of Guns in Our Society' Helps Explain Atlanta Shooting

Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV on Thursday that while it’s too early to know the motivations behind the mass shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, ''the easy availability of guns in our society does help explain this.''

Dershowitz told "John Bachman Now'' that ''the idea of blaming this killing on Trump because of the virus, it's such an extreme stretching of this, this is obviously a very, very disturbed man who had problems with his sexuality and with sex. We haven't gotten to the bottom of this. Would he have killed all these people if they were all white, or Black, or of any other background? We don't know the answer.''

He added, ''This is also an attack on everybody's open mind. We don't wait to hear the facts, we know the facts and then we try to fit them into … our narrative, and that's just not the way science works. That's not the way empiricism works. That's not the way freedom of speech works. That's not the way the legal system should work. Don't stereotype, don't compare, don't put people in groups; reject identity politics.''

Dershowitz said, ''This man must be judged as a new individual. We have to look into his acts, his mental status, his history, his background. We have to give him the presumption of innocence and if he's convicted, give him a sentence appropriate to what he did and what his intentions were. But let's stop grouping people into categories.''

He added later, ''let me chime in with something that probably you won't like, and I'm going to use my narrative now, which is not racial, and it's not gender-oriented. I really do think that the easy availability of guns in our society does help explain this."

Dershowitz said, ''It's not the sole cause, [but] it helps explain why in America, unlike in England, in France and Israel, in Germany and Japan, when people get mad or sex-addicted or are racist. They have easy access to a gun. They could go down to a massage parlor and they can shoot people. In other countries, they have to stab them. It's much harder to do."

He noted, ''I'm not against gun ownership, I believe in the 2nd Amendment, but I do believe in reasonable restrictions. I would like to know how this guy got his gun. Does he have a mental illness? Was it easily available? Was it lawfully purchased? I think that's an issue that has to be debated.

"Every time we have mass killing, which couldn't have been done without the use of a gun. Now we know that people have been killed in mass killings by knives as well, and people who are determined will kill, but I want to focus on the guns as well; I think that’s a fair point.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here