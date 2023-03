Forty-nine percent of Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S., while 51% say it's not, according to a new Gallup Poll.

Highlights from the poll, released Thursday:

62% say the coronavirus situation in the U.S. is getting better, compared to 30% who say it is staying about the same; 8% say it's getting worse.

23% say they have avoided settings with large crowds.

18% say they have avoided traveling on planes or public transportation.

14% say they have avoided going to public places like stores or restaurants.

10% say they have avoided small gatherings of people.

31% say they still wear masks for protection.

25% say they are worried they could catch the virus

52% report that they have tested positive for COVID-19, and 13% say they have not tested positive but believe they have had it.

12% of Republicans say they are worried they will get COVID-19, compared to 36% of Democrats and 22% of independents.

43% of Republicans say they have had the COVID-19 vaccine compared to 82% of Democrats and 55% of independents.

The poll, conducted Feb. 21-28, surveyed 5,167 adults. The margin of error is plus/minus 2 percentage points.