Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search for Petito Fiancée Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito's fiancée Brian Laundrie has added a bounty hunter.

Duane Chapman, known on television as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has joined the search for the fleeing person of interest, Newsweek reported.

The search for Laundrie is in its second week as Petito's body had been discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 in the Spread Creek area of Wyoming – just eight days after she was reported missing Sept. 11. The Teton County Coroner is considering the death a homicide, but without details of the manner of death.

Dog the Bounty Hunter's TV show features manhunts for people on the loose, along with his wife Francie.

"Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves," a spokesman wrote in a statement to Newsweek, adding 833-TELLDOG is a confidential hotline set up for information on Laundrie. "Their hearts go out to Gabby's family for what they're going through and want to help bring justice for her death."

The couple is currently at Florida's Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie was officially last seen. Investigators believe Laundrie could survive in the swampland for months, if he is there.

There is an FBI arrest warrant for Laundrie, 23, for the "Use of Unauthorized Access Devices" in late August and early September.

"A lot of circumstances point toward him being the defendant," Chapman told Newsweek last week. "To look at the case, so far, I haven't got any info yet inside info. But it seemed like she was very verbal when they got into arguments, because there was people that heard her screaming at him."

The private investigator has vowed to dig into Laundrie's background and getting to know his history in the search for the suspect.

"He went straight home to tell his parents what happened, and then he took off," Chapman told Newsweek. "So we got to look at his background, look at his record, know, his friends, his family. He's not an experienced runner or criminal. Suicide is a very likely possibility—and it seems like he's kind of an outdoors kid."

Chapman noted wide searches often turn up someone close to home.