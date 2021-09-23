Arrest Warrant Issued for Laundrie in Petito Homicide

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie in connection with the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, pursuant to a federal grand jury indictment related to his ''use of unauthorized devices'' following her death.

According to the indictment, Laundrie used a debit card and PIN number for accounts that didn't belong to him, accruing charges over $1,000 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement. "We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI."

Laundrie, 23, has not been seen since Tuesday, when he told his parents he was going to a Florida nature reserve. Authorities are still searching for him in the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.

He left days after Petito's parents reported her missing. Petito's remains were discovered Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Moose, Wyoming, and a coroner has ruled her death a homicide. The pair were traveling from New York to Oregon in a white 2012 Ford Transit van they had converted into a camper.

Petito, 22, disappeared in late August after the two had a fight. Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1 without her.

