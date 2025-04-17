Suspect in Custody, Multiple Injuries After Shooting at Florida St.

A suspect is in custody following a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, a police department spokesperson confirmed to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The police spokesperson also said there were "multiple injuries."

A spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said at least six people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, The Associate Press reported.

As of 2:30 p.m. ET, there were multiple media reports, based on unnamed sources, that at least one person was dead in the campus horror.

"TMH is actively receiving and caring for patients related to an incident that has occurred at Florida State University. At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share," the hospital told WCTV. "We remain in close coordination with emergency responders and public safety officials. Out of respect for patient privacy and to ensure accurate information, we will provide updates as soon as they are available."

The Leon County Sheriff's Office sent helicopter to go over the campus, according to LCSO spokesperson Javonni Hampton. First responders – including state troopers, fire, and various police agencies including the U.S. Marshals – were swarming the campus.

Florida State canceled all classes and events for the rest of the day.

"Individuals not already on the main campus at this time should avoid coming to the Tallahassee main campus," the school said on its advisory website.

All Leon County schools were placed on lockdown as of 12:15 p.m. local time, according to school district spokesperson Chris Petley.

Police responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union at around noon local time, officials said. Students and faculty were instructed to continue to seek shelter and await further instructions.

“Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert said.

Students were recorded exiting the area of the student union with their hands above their heads.