Ford: Trump's Tariffs End Auto Market Disadvantage

Ford Motor Company executives are publicly backing President Donald Trump's latest round of auto tariffs, calling the new duties a major step toward restoring competitiveness for U.S. manufacturers.

In a recent earnings call, Ford CEO Jim Farley thanked Trump for the new policy, stating that it gives the company a fair chance to compete globally.

"I'd like to thank President Trump and his team for the recent tariff policy developments, which are favorable to Ford as the most American auto manufacturer," Farley said.

"In addition, tariffs leveling the playing field for those imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks is a positive for Ford because we are no longer disadvantaged for building every single one of our Super Duty trucks here in the United States."

The policy Farley referenced stems from an executive proclamation issued by Trump on Oct. 17, 2025, under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

The order, titled "Adjusting Imports of Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicle Parts, and Buses into the United States," imposes a 25% tariff on imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks and related parts, and a 10% tariff on imported buses.

The tariffs took effect on Nov. 1, 2025.

According to a White House fact sheet, the tariffs are intended to strengthen national security and protect American manufacturing. The administration said that "imports of these vehicles and parts threaten to impair the national security" by eroding the U.S. industrial base and increasing dependence on foreign supply chains.

Ford amplified its support through an advertising campaign emphasizing its U.S. workforce.

"At our assembly plants in Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, and Ohio, tens of thousands of [United Auto Workers] members put their expertise and pride into assembling Ford F-series trucks," the ad reads.

"In an era of complex supply chains, our commitment to the American workforce is unwavering. We believe the backbone of our economy is supported by American workers."

Industry reaction has been mixed but more measured than during earlier tariff rounds.

Automakers initially feared steep costs, but many have revised projections downward. CNN reported that Ford halved its estimated 2025 tariff impact from $2 billion to $1 billion, while General Motors trimmed its projected $5 billion cost by $500 million.

Trump's order followed an investigation initiated earlier in 2025 that found truck imports posed a national security risk by undermining domestic production capacity. The findings laid the groundwork for the new tariff schedule.

For Ford, the benefits are immediate as the company builds all of its heavy-duty trucks in the United States, meaning the new tariffs directly penalize foreign competitors rather than domestic producers.