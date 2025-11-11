Trump Warns Supreme Court on 'Devastating' $3T Tariffs 'Unwind'

In his latest warning aimed at the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump said that unwinding his tariff policy by giving in to litigious obstructionists would be an "insurmountable national security event" that could "devastate" more than $3 trillion in U.S. wealth.

"The U.S. Supreme Court was given the wrong numbers," Trump wrote in an early Tuesday morning Truth Social post. "The 'unwind' in the event of a negative decision on Tariffs, would be, including investments made, to be made, and return of funds, in excess of 3 Trillion Dollars.

"It would not be possible to ever make up for that kind of a 'drubbing.' That would truly become an insurmountable National Security Event, and devastating to the future of our Country – Possibly non-sustainable!"

Trump has issued several warnings in recent days to warn the Supreme Court about undoing his tariffs.

He has also teased $2,000 checks to American taxpayers, a paying down of the $38 trillion national debt, curbing of global trade abuses of American taxpayers, and the leveraging of trade and tariffs to end foreign wars.

"All money left over from the $2000 payments made to low and middle income USA Citizens, from the massive Tariff Income pouring into our Country from foreign countries, which will be substantial, will be used to SUBSTANTIALLY PAY DOWN NATIONAL DEBT," Trump wrote Monday morning on Truth Social. "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT."

The promise of $2,000 tariff-income checks to American taxpayers is similar to the vow to return Department of Government Efficiency-cut government spending, which never came.

Trump hailed his use of tariffs to rebalance global trade and provide for U.S. national security, despite Democrat efforts to unwind them. The Supreme Court heard his administration's case last week, focusing on whether tariff authority should remain with the president.

"So, let's get this straight??? The President of the United States is allowed (and fully approved by Congress!) to stop ALL TRADE with a Foreign Country (Which is far more onerous than a Tariff!), and LICENSE a Foreign Country, but is not allowed to put a simple Tariff on a Foreign Country, even for purposes of NATIONAL SECURITY," Trump wrote Sunday morning on Truth Social.

"That is NOT what our great Founders had in mind! The whole thing is ridiculous!

"Other Countries can Tariff us, but we can't Tariff them??? It is their DREAM!!!

"Businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS. HAS THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT NOT BEEN TOLD THIS??? WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON??? President DJT."

Trump's argument was presented to the Supreme Court by U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer in a hearing last week.

The arguments at the high court focused on whether a 1977 law called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act gives Trump the power to impose tariffs.

Every lower court to consider that question has ruled against Trump, but they let the tariffs remain in place while the litigation made its way to the Supreme Court.

"People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!" Trump wrote in another weekend Truth Social post. "We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k's are Highest EVER.

"We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place."

That national debt surpassed $38 trillion in the days since the Supreme Court hearing, despite Trump's best efforts to enrich America through the tariffs.