Hero Middle Schooler Protected Teacher Who Tripped During Shooting at Football Game

A North Carolina middle schooler is being considered a hero after helping one of his teachers to safety during a shooting after a championship football game.

Earlier this month, the St. Pauls Bulldogs had just defeated the Lumberton Junior High Vikings in a middle school championship game in Lumberton, North Carolina, when shots were fired in the parking lot. St. Pauls teacher Don Weller, who is also associated with the team, was recording a video on his phone camera at the time, planning to capture the moment his players collected the championship trophy at the time the shots were fired.

Chaos erupted, and as people were scrambling to safety, Weller tripped and even dropped his phone. Weller then fell.

That is when Bobby Holloman, 13, one of Weller's players, picked up Weller's phone and helped him to safety, yelling, "Mr. Weller, I got your phone! Run, Mr. Weller! Mr. Weller, get down! Gun!"

Weller, in his own words, described the incident: "That's when Bobby came in and kind of guided me over the fence and made me stay down to the ground, which would've been the right thing to do, you know, early on.

"He helped me up and got me to the fence and reminded me to stay low to the ground. It kind of made me feel more assured and calmed me down a little bit," Weller said.

Holloman remains humble, despite his being lauded as a hero, saying he wanted to "make sure everybody else was OK before I got down, because that's right. In my book, that's right."

"I just thought about getting to safety. Anything can happen in just a minute, and you're not promised tomorrow," Holloman said later.