Tags: new york city | crime | jewish | synagogue | police | terrorist act

NYC Synagogue Attack Thwarted by Police Arrests

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Sunday, 20 November 2022 09:16 PM EST

Police may have prevented two men from committing a terrorist act against New York City's Jewish community.

In a statement, New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that after the FBI's joint counterterrorism task force "uncovered a developing threat to the Jewish community" on Friday, Christopher Brown, 21, was arrested Saturday at Penn Station.

Sewell credited "sharp-eyed" Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police officers for spotting Brown's entry into the train station with another man. According to ABC News, the other suspect was identified as 22-year-old Matthew Mahrer of Manhattan.

Police confirmed that Brown was carrying a large hunting knife. He has been charged with making a terroristic threat, aggravated harassment, and criminal possession of a weapon. It was also later revealed that police discovered an illegal Glock 17 with a 30-round magazine at Brown's apartment.

Brown also "made recent threats to unknown Jewish synagogues in the New York area," police said.

"Today," Sewell wrote on Twitter, "we're extremely grateful to NYPD investigators and our law enforcement partners who uncovered and stopped a threat to our Jewish community. This morning's arrests in Penn Station and weapon seizures are proof of their vigilance & collaboration that keeps New Yorkers safe."

In a previous statement, the commissioner added that an investigation into Brown is ongoing "to establish a strong prosecution."


