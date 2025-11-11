New Yorkers Fleeing Mamdani Fuel Fla. Real Estate Boom

The election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as New York City's next mayor has triggered a $100 million real estate boom in Florida, fueled by Big Apple residents looking to escape the mayor-elect's promises with the incoming administration.

Even before Mamdani was officially elected, Isaac Toledano, CEO of Miami-based developer BH Group, said his firm had already closed over $100 million in signed contracts from New York buyers in just the past few months, nearly double the volume of 2024.

"I think the election accelerated how people make decisions. People are nervous about what's coming, how it's going to affect their lifestyle, the quality of life, taxes, and even public safety," Toledano told reporters.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old Muslim born in Uganda, defeated establishment favorite Andrew Cuomo in what some observers describe as a battle for the soul of the modern Democratic Party.

"The uncertainty about what's next and the fact that Mamdani made it clear what he believes is right for New York has a lot of people feeling uneasy," Toledano told Fox News Digital.

During his campaign, Mamdani proposed a series of socialist policies, including a rent freeze for more than 2 million tenants, universal child care for all children from 6 weeks to 5 years old, free public bus service, and government-run grocery stores.

The wave of New Yorkers preparing to flee Mamdani's agenda has red-state politicians anticipating an influx of residents. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis even launched an online survey last week asking Floridians how best to respond to the migration.

"Floridians — response to the Mamdani election in NYC should be to: Build a FL border wall, Tariff all transplants, or 'Recruit new transplants.'" DeSantis posted on X, offering three tongue-in-cheek options.

President Donald Trump predicted a similar trend earlier this month during a speech at the America Business Forum in Miami.

"Now the Democrats are so extreme that Miami will soon be the refuge for those fleeing communism in New York City. They flee," Trump said.

"As I've warned for many years, our opponents are hell-bent on turning America into a communist Cuba or a socialist Venezuela, and you see what happened to those places," he added.