Broker Fired Over Mamdani Email Says He Just Wanted Dialogue

Scott Panzer says he never intended to make headlines; he only wanted to spark a conversation.

But one “reply all” email cost him his job and shocked New York’s real estate community after the surprising election of 34-year-old democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as the next mayor of New York City.

Panzer, a vice chair at global real estate firm JLL, told the New York Post he aimed to start a “meaningful conversation” when he reacted to a companywide memo urging staff to “give Mamdani a chance to lead.”

This memo came from Peter Riguardi, JLL’s New York regional chair, shortly after Mamdani’s win over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

In his reply, Panzer compared Riguardi’s plea to the passivity that allowed Hitler to rise. “Is it just me, or does this sound eerily similar to what much of Germany and Europe said about you know who back in 1938?” he wrote. “We all know how that worked out for them, and for the world.”

When contacted by the Post, Panzer defended his message as a historical warning instead of an attack. “As an industry, we need to have open, meaningful conversations about the serious challenges the new mayor’s leadership presents,” he said. “My views are shared by millions of people who do not speak up for fear of retribution.”

He argued that Mamdani’s inexperience and radical policies — such as pledging massive welfare expansion and refusing to condemn anti-Israel slogans — posed real risks to the city’s business environment.

“The real estate industry cannot afford inexperienced management by a novice politician with radical ideas,” Panzer stated.

Within hours of sending the email from San Diego International Airport, JLL’s human resources team informed Panzer that his message violated company policy.

He was terminated after 16 years with the firm, losing access to his email and client files almost immediately. JLL did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Post.

At 67, Panzer has been one of JLL’s top dealmakers, representing high-profile properties like 9 West 57th Street. Colleagues described him as outspoken but generous, mentoring younger brokers and unafraid to challenge management.

People close to Panzer say he has no immediate plans to go back to work.

He has received widespread support from industry peers who say they also feel silenced in a more politicized business culture. “I just wanted to start a dialogue,” Panzer shared with friends. “And maybe I did.”